In Week 5 action at Hard Rock Stadium, the New York Giants' Darren Waller will face the Miami Dolphins defense and Xavien Howard. See below for more stats and insights on this matchup between the New York pass catchers against the Dolphins' pass defense.

Giants vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Darren Waller Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Dolphins 15.3 3.8 16 171 6.00

Darren Waller vs. Xavien Howard Insights

Darren Waller & the Giants' Offense

Darren Waller has racked up 153 receiving yards on 15 receptions to pace his team this season.

Through the air, New York has been one of the bottom passing offenses in the league, ranking third-last in the NFL by tallying 158 pass yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 30th with two passing touchdowns.

The Giants rank 32nd in the league in scoring with 11.5 points per game, and they rank 31st in total yards with 252 per game.

New York, which is averaging 33.5 pass attempts per game, ranks 17th in the league.

In the red zone, the Giants have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 12 times (ninth-fewest in NFL).

Xavien Howard & the Dolphins' Defense

Xavien Howard leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 18 tackles and three passes defended.

In terms of passing defense, Miami is allowing the eighth-most yards in the league at 251 per game (1,004 total passing yards against).

The Dolphins are fifth-worst in the league in scoring defense, allowing an average of 29.8 points per game.

Miami has given up over 100 receiving yards to one player this season.

Five players have caught a touchdown against the Dolphins this season.

Darren Waller vs. Xavien Howard Advanced Stats

Darren Waller Xavien Howard Rec. Targets 23 20 Def. Targets Receptions 15 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.2 13 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 153 18 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 38.3 4.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 52 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 0 1 Interceptions

