Darren Waller vs. Xavien Howard: Week 5 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 5 action at Hard Rock Stadium, the New York Giants' Darren Waller will face the Miami Dolphins defense and Xavien Howard. See below for more stats and insights on this matchup between the New York pass catchers against the Dolphins' pass defense.
Giants vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Darren Waller Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (TEs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Dolphins
|15.3
|3.8
|16
|171
|6.00
Darren Waller vs. Xavien Howard Insights
Darren Waller & the Giants' Offense
- Darren Waller has racked up 153 receiving yards on 15 receptions to pace his team this season.
- Through the air, New York has been one of the bottom passing offenses in the league, ranking third-last in the NFL by tallying 158 pass yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 30th with two passing touchdowns.
- The Giants rank 32nd in the league in scoring with 11.5 points per game, and they rank 31st in total yards with 252 per game.
- New York, which is averaging 33.5 pass attempts per game, ranks 17th in the league.
- In the red zone, the Giants have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 12 times (ninth-fewest in NFL).
Xavien Howard & the Dolphins' Defense
- Xavien Howard leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 18 tackles and three passes defended.
- In terms of passing defense, Miami is allowing the eighth-most yards in the league at 251 per game (1,004 total passing yards against).
- The Dolphins are fifth-worst in the league in scoring defense, allowing an average of 29.8 points per game.
- Miami has given up over 100 receiving yards to one player this season.
- Five players have caught a touchdown against the Dolphins this season.
Darren Waller vs. Xavien Howard Advanced Stats
|Darren Waller
|Xavien Howard
|Rec. Targets
|23
|20
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|15
|3
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.2
|13
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|153
|18
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|38.3
|4.5
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|52
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|2
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|0
|1
|Interceptions
