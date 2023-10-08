Buffalo Bills receiver Dawson Knox will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 5 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are ranked 21st in terms of passing yards allowed, at 238.3 per game.

Knox has picked up 58 receiving yards (14.5 per game) and one receiving TD, catching eight balls on 13 targets.

Knox vs. the Jaguars

Knox vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Jacksonville has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have conceded a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Jacksonville on the season.

The 238.3 passing yards per game given up by the Jaguars defense makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Jaguars' defense ranks 21st in the league with six passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Bills Player Previews

Dawson Knox Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-120)

Knox Receiving Insights

In one of four games this season (25.0%), Knox has topped his receiving yards prop bet.

Knox has been targeted on 13 of his team's 135 passing attempts this season (9.6% target share).

He is averaging 4.5 yards per target (129th in NFL play), picking up 58 yards on 13 passes thrown his way.

Knox has had a touchdown catch in one of four games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (6.7% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

Knox has been targeted five times in the red zone (25.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts).

Knox's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Dolphins 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 3 REC / 10 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/11/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

