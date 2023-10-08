At Empower Field at Mile High in Week 5, the New York Jets' Garrett Wilson will be facing the Denver Broncos pass defense and Kareem Jackson. Check out this article for more stats and information on this intriguing matchup.

Jets vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Garrett Wilson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Broncos 34.5 8.6 26 75 8.88

Garrett Wilson vs. Kareem Jackson Insights

Garrett Wilson & the Jets' Offense

Garrett Wilson has racked up 225 receiving yards on 21 receptions to pace his squad this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, New York has been one of the least effective passing offenses in the league, ranking second-last in the NFL by posting 157.3 pass yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 18th with four passing touchdowns.

The Jets have had one of the least effective scoring offenses in the league, ranking 25th in the NFL by tallying 15.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 30th in the NFL with 252.8 total yards per contest.

New York has one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 31 times per game (seventh-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Jets are not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 12 total red-zone pass attempts (50% red-zone pass rate).

Kareem Jackson & the Broncos' Defense

Kareem Jackson has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 22 tackles and two passes defended.

In terms of passing yards conceded, Denver has given up the second-most in the league at 1,142 (285.5 per game).

The Broncos average 37.5 points conceded per game, which ranks last in the NFL.

Two players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Denver this season.

10 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Broncos this season.

Garrett Wilson vs. Kareem Jackson Advanced Stats

Garrett Wilson Kareem Jackson Rec. Targets 36 7 Def. Targets Receptions 21 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.7 4 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 225 22 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 56.3 5.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 95 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 2 Interceptions

