Giants vs. Dolphins: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Giants (1-3) visit the Miami Dolphins (3-1) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 8, 2023.
The betting trends and insights for the Dolphins and Giants can be found below before they square off on Sunday.
Giants vs. Dolphins Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Dolphins
|12.5
|47.5
|-650
|+475
Giants vs. Dolphins Betting Records & Stats
New York Giants
- The Giants have combined with their opponent to score more than 47.5 points only once this season.
- New York has a 43.3-point average over/under in their outings this season, 4.2 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Giants have yet to win a game against the spread this season (0-4-0).
- The Giants have been listed as the underdog three times this season and have failed to win any of those games.
- New York has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +475 odds on them winning this game.
Miami Dolphins
- Miami has an average total of 49.4 in their outings this year, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Dolphins have put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Dolphins have been moneyline favorites just twice before this season and they won both of the games.
- Miami has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -650 or shorter.
Dolphins vs. Giants Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Dolphins
|37.5
|1
|29.8
|28
|49.4
|3
|4
|Giants
|11.5
|32
|30.5
|29
|43.3
|1
|4
Giants Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.3
|45
|41.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.3
|24
|24.5
|ATS Record
|0-4-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-2
|0-1
Dolphins Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.4
|47.5
|50
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.5
|27
|26.3
|ATS Record
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
