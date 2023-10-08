Against the Miami Dolphins (3-1), the New York Giants (1-3) are double-digit underdogs (-11) on Sunday, October 8, 2023. The game's over/under is listed at 48.5.

Before the Dolphins square off against the Giants, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights. The betting trends and insights for the Giants can be found below before they face the Dolphins.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Giants vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Dolphins (-11) 48.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Dolphins (-10.5) 48.5 -590 +430 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 5 Odds

New York vs. Miami Game Info

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Dolphins Betting Insights

New York has not won a game against the spread this season.

New York has had one game (of four) go over the total this season.

So far this season, Miami has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

Miami has gone over in three of its four games with a set total (75%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.