Giants vs. Dolphins: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 5
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Against the Miami Dolphins (3-1), the New York Giants (1-3) are double-digit underdogs (-11) on Sunday, October 8, 2023. The game's over/under is listed at 48.5.
Before the Dolphins square off against the Giants, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights. The betting trends and insights for the Giants can be found below before they face the Dolphins.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Giants vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Dolphins (-11)
|48.5
|-600
|+425
|FanDuel
|Dolphins (-10.5)
|48.5
|-590
|+430
Other Week 5 Odds
New York vs. Miami Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants vs. Dolphins Betting Insights
- New York has not won a game against the spread this season.
- New York has had one game (of four) go over the total this season.
- So far this season, Miami has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread.
- Miami has gone over in three of its four games with a set total (75%).
