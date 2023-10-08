Buffalo Bills running back James Cook has a tough matchup in Week 5 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), playing the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are conceding the eighth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 94.8 per game.

Cook has rushed for a team-high 296 yards on 56 carries (74.0 ypg), including one rushing TD. Cook also makes an impact as a pass-catcher, catching 11 balls for 115 yards (28.8 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Cook and the Bills with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cook vs. the Jaguars

Cook vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games The Jaguars have let one opposing rusher to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Jacksonville has allowed two opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Jaguars have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The 94.8 rushing yards per game yielded by the Jaguars defense makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.

Opponents of the Jaguars have scored two touchdowns on the ground (0.5 per game). The Jaguars' defense is seventh in the NFL in that category.

Watch Bills vs Jaguars on Fubo!

James Cook Rushing Props vs. the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 51.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Cook with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cook Rushing Insights

So far this season, Cook has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in four opportunities).

The Bills have passed 53.1% of the time and run 46.9% this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 47.1% of his team's 119 rushing attempts this season (56).

Cook has one rushing touchdown this year in four games played.

He has scored one of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (6.7%).

He has eight carries in the red zone (28.6% of his team's 28 red zone rushes).

James Cook Receiving Props vs the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-120)

Cook Receiving Insights

Cook, in three of four games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Cook has 10.4% of his team's target share (14 targets on 135 passing attempts).

He has 115 receiving yards on 14 targets to rank 46th in league play with 8.2 yards per target.

Having played four games this season, Cook has not tallied a TD reception.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cook's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Dolphins 10/1/2023 Week 4 12 ATT / 29 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/24/2023 Week 3 15 ATT / 98 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/17/2023 Week 2 17 ATT / 123 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/11/2023 Week 1 12 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.