Jets vs. Broncos: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The New York Jets (1-3) visit the Denver Broncos (1-3) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High and will look to break a three-game losing streak.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Broncos and the Jets.
Jets vs. Broncos Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Broncos
|2.5
|43.5
|-140
|+115
Jets vs. Broncos Betting Records & Stats
New York Jets
- The Jets have yet to play a game this season that ended with a combined score over 43.5 points.
- New York's games this season have had an average of 40 points, 3.5 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Jets have covered the spread two times in four games with a set spread.
- The Jets have won one of the four games they've played as underdogs this season.
- New York has not won as an underdog of +115 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.
Denver Broncos
- The average total in Denver's contests this year is 44, 0.5 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Broncos have not won a game against the spread this season (0-3-1).
- The Broncos have been moneyline favorites three times this year. They've gone 1-2.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Denver has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).
Broncos vs. Jets Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Broncos
|25
|12
|37.5
|30
|44
|3
|4
|Jets
|15.5
|25
|21
|14
|40
|0
|4
Jets Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40
|40.5
|38.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23
|22.7
|24
|ATS Record
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
Broncos Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44
|40.8
|47.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24
|22
|26
|ATS Record
|0-3-1
|0-2-0
|0-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|0-2
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
