Josh Allen will be up against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the league when his Buffalo Bills play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

Allen has thrown for 1,048 yards (262.0 per game) this season while completing 74.8% of his throws, with nine TD passes and four picks. Allen also has carried the ball 16 times for 106 yards and two scores, producing up 26.5 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Allen and the Bills with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Allen vs. the Jaguars

Allen vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 1 GP / 264 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 264 PASS YPG / PASS TD Jacksonville has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of one opposing player this year.

The Jaguars have allowed one or more passing TDs to four opposing quarterbacks this season.

Jacksonville has allowed two players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Jaguars have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs against them in an outing this season.

The 238.3 passing yards per game allowed by the Jaguars defense makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Jaguars' defense is 21st in the NFL by conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (six total passing TDs).

Watch Bills vs Jaguars on Fubo!

Josh Allen Passing Props vs. the Jaguars

Passing Yards: 263.5 (-115)

263.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-149)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Allen with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Allen Passing Insights

Allen has exceeded his passing yards prop total twice in four chances.

The Bills, who are second in NFL play in points scored, have passed 53.1% of the time while running 46.9%.

Allen's 7.8 yards per attempt rank fifth in the NFL.

Allen has thrown for a touchdown in all four games this year, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has 73.3% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (11).

Allen accounts for 41.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 20 of his total 135 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Josh Allen Rushing Props vs the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 31.5 (-118)

Allen Rushing Insights

Allen hit his rushing yards over once in four games played this season.

Allen has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has seven red zone carries for 25.0% of the team share (his team runs on 58.3% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Allen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Dolphins 10/1/2023 Week 4 21-for-25 / 320 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 17 YDS / 1 TD at Commanders 9/24/2023 Week 3 20-for-32 / 218 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD vs. Raiders 9/17/2023 Week 2 31-for-37 / 274 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/11/2023 Week 1 29-for-41 / 236 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 6 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.