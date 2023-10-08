Stefon Diggs has a decent matchup when his Buffalo Bills play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 (Sunday, 9:30 AM ET). The Jaguars have conceded 238.3 passing yards per game, 21st in the league.

Diggs' 39 targets have resulted in 31 receptions for a team-high 399 yards (99.8 per game) and four scores this season.

Diggs vs. the Jaguars

Diggs vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 1 GP / 85 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 85 REC YPG / REC TD Jacksonville has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have conceded a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

Jacksonville has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 238.3 passing yards the Jaguars yield per contest makes them the 21st-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Jaguars' defense is ranked 21st in the NFL with six passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Stefon Diggs Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 83.5 (-118)

Diggs Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Diggs has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 75.0% of his games (three of four).

Diggs has been targeted on 39 of his team's 135 passing attempts this season (28.9% target share).

He has 399 receiving yards on 39 targets to rank 19th in league play with 10.2 yards per target.

Diggs has a touchdown catch in two games this season (out of four), and he scored multiple times in one game.

He has 26.7% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

With seven red zone targets, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 35.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.

Diggs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Dolphins 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 6 REC / 120 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/24/2023 Week 3 12 TAR / 8 REC / 111 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 7 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/11/2023 Week 1 13 TAR / 10 REC / 102 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

