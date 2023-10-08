Stefon Diggs vs. the Jaguars' Defense: Week 5 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 5 action at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs will be up against the Jacksonville Jaguars defense and Andre Cisco. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this matchup for the Buffalo pass catchers versus the Jaguars' pass defense.
Bills vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 9:30 AM ET
- Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- TV: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Stefon Diggs Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jaguars
|63.9
|16
|4
|25
|12.37
Stefon Diggs vs. Andre Cisco Insights
Stefon Diggs & the Bills' Offense
- Stefon Diggs' team-leading 399 yards as a receiver have come on 31 receptions (out of 39 targets) with four touchdowns.
- Looking at passing yards, Buffalo has 1,012 (253 per game), the seventh-most in the league.
- The Bills' scoring average on offense is 34.8 points per game, second-highest in the NFL.
- Buffalo, which is averaging 33.8 pass attempts per game, ranks 16th in the league.
- In the red zone, the Bills are passing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 20 total red-zone pass attempts (41.7% red-zone pass rate).
Andre Cisco & the Jaguars' Defense
- Andre Cisco has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 23 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to defending against the pass, Jacksonville's defense ranks 22nd in the NFL with 953 passing yards allowed (238.3 per game) and 21st with six passing touchdowns allowed.
- So far this season, the Jaguars' defense ranks 12th in the NFL with 20.5 points allowed per game and 17th with 333 total yards allowed per contest.
- One player has collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville this season.
- Six players have hauled in a touchdown against the Jaguars this season.
Stefon Diggs vs. Andre Cisco Advanced Stats
|Stefon Diggs
|Andre Cisco
|Rec. Targets
|39
|16
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|31
|3
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.9
|12
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|399
|23
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|99.8
|5.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|126
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|7
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|2
|Interceptions
