Wan'Dale Robinson will be running routes against the eighth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his New York Giants take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Robinson has posted a 61-yard year so far (30.5 yards per game), reeling in nine passes out of 11 targets.

Robinson vs. the Dolphins

Robinson vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games One player has put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Miami in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have allowed five opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Miami has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Dolphins allow 251 passing yards per game, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Dolphins' defense is 24th in the NFL by conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (seven total passing TDs).

Wan'Dale Robinson Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-118)

Robinson Receiving Insights

Robinson has been targeted on 11 of his team's 134 passing attempts this season (8.2% target share).

He is averaging 5.5 yards per target (108th in NFL play), picking up 61 yards on 11 passes thrown his way.

Robinson, in two games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 10/2/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 5 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 9/21/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 4 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

