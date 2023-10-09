Giants Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The New York Giants at the moment have the fourth-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl in the NFL at +30000.
Giants Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +10000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +30000
Giants Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Bookmakers rate the Giants higher (29th in the league) than the computer rankings do (30th).
- The Giants have experienced the fourth-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, dropping from +6600 at the start of the season to +30000.
- With odds of +30000, the Giants have been given a 0.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
New York Betting Insights
- New York has no wins against the spread this season.
- One Giants game (out of five) has hit the over this season.
- The Giants have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.
- This season, New York has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.
- The Giants have been a bottom-five offense this year, ranking worst with 255.2 yards per contest. On defense, they are ranked 27th in the NFL (378.0 yards allowed per game).
- It's been a rough stretch for the Giants, who rank second-worst in scoring offense (12.4 points per game) and fourth-worst in scoring defense (30.6 points per game allowed) in 2023.
Giants Impact Players
- Daniel Jones has two TD passes and six picks in five games, completing 68.9% for 884 yards (176.8 per game).
- On the ground, Jones has scored one touchdown and accumulated 197 yards.
- On the ground, Saquon Barkley has scored one touchdown and picked up 114 yards (57.0 per game).
- Barkley also has nine catches for 41 yards and one score.
- In the passing game, Darren Waller has scored zero times, hauling in 23 balls for 239 yards (47.8 per game).
- Matt Breida has rushed for 82 yards (16.4 per game) and one TD in five games.
- In five games for the Giants, Bobby Okereke has posted 3.0 TFL, 42 tackles, and one interception.
Giants Player Futures
2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cowboys
|L 40-0
|+1200
|2
|September 17
|@ Cardinals
|W 31-28
|+50000
|3
|September 21
|@ 49ers
|L 30-12
|+450
|4
|October 2
|Seahawks
|L 24-3
|+4000
|5
|October 8
|@ Dolphins
|L 31-16
|+900
|6
|October 15
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|7
|October 22
|Commanders
|-
|+15000
|8
|October 29
|Jets
|-
|+10000
|9
|November 5
|@ Raiders
|-
|+25000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1200
|11
|November 19
|@ Commanders
|-
|+15000
|12
|November 26
|Patriots
|-
|+20000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 11
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 25
|@ Eagles
|-
|+650
|17
|December 31
|Rams
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|Eagles
|-
|+650
Odds are current as of October 9 at 11:13 AM ET.
