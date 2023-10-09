The New York Giants at the moment have the fourth-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl in the NFL at +30000.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +10000

+10000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +30000

Giants Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Giants higher (29th in the league) than the computer rankings do (30th).

The Giants have experienced the fourth-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, dropping from +6600 at the start of the season to +30000.

With odds of +30000, the Giants have been given a 0.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

New York Betting Insights

New York has no wins against the spread this season.

One Giants game (out of five) has hit the over this season.

The Giants have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.

This season, New York has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Giants have been a bottom-five offense this year, ranking worst with 255.2 yards per contest. On defense, they are ranked 27th in the NFL (378.0 yards allowed per game).

It's been a rough stretch for the Giants, who rank second-worst in scoring offense (12.4 points per game) and fourth-worst in scoring defense (30.6 points per game allowed) in 2023.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones has two TD passes and six picks in five games, completing 68.9% for 884 yards (176.8 per game).

On the ground, Jones has scored one touchdown and accumulated 197 yards.

On the ground, Saquon Barkley has scored one touchdown and picked up 114 yards (57.0 per game).

Barkley also has nine catches for 41 yards and one score.

In the passing game, Darren Waller has scored zero times, hauling in 23 balls for 239 yards (47.8 per game).

Matt Breida has rushed for 82 yards (16.4 per game) and one TD in five games.

In five games for the Giants, Bobby Okereke has posted 3.0 TFL, 42 tackles, and one interception.

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +1200 2 September 17 @ Cardinals W 31-28 +50000 3 September 21 @ 49ers L 30-12 +450 4 October 2 Seahawks L 24-3 +4000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins L 31-16 +900 6 October 15 @ Bills - +800 7 October 22 Commanders - +15000 8 October 29 Jets - +10000 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +25000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1200 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +15000 12 November 26 Patriots - +20000 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +650 17 December 31 Rams - +10000 18 January 7 Eagles - +650

