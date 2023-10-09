Raiders vs. Packers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Green Bay Packers (2-2) on Monday, October 9, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Raiders and Packers can be seen in this article before you bet on Monday's matchup.
Raiders vs. Packers Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: ABC/ESPN
- City: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Raiders
|2.5
|45.5
|-130
|+110
Raiders vs. Packers Betting Records & Stats
Las Vegas Raiders
- The average point total in Las Vegas' games this season is 45.4, 0.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Raiders have covered the spread once in four games with a set spread.
- The Raiders have been moneyline favorites only once before this season and they lost.
- Las Vegas has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.
Green Bay Packers
- Packers games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 45.5 points in three of four outings.
- The average over/under for Green Bay's outings this season is 41.9, 3.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Packers have covered the spread three times over four games with a set spread.
- This season, the Packers have been the underdog four times and won two of those games.
- Green Bay has been at least a +110 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.
Raiders vs. Packers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Raiders
|15.5
|30
|25.3
|14
|45.4
|1
|4
|Packers
|25
|20
|24
|11
|41.9
|3
|4
Raiders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.4
|43.5
|46.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.3
|23.0
|26.0
|ATS Record
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
Packers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.9
|43.3
|40.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.3
|23.0
|21.5
|ATS Record
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
