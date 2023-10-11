Liberty vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Finals Game 2
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty will square off in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Aces matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Liberty vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Liberty vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Liberty Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Aces (-4.5)
|171.5
|-200
|+165
Liberty vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces have compiled a 24-21-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Liberty have won 20 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 25 times.
- Las Vegas is 24-20 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- New York has covered the spread once this year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- Aces games have hit the over 25 out of 45 times this season.
- A total of 27 Liberty games this year have hit the over.
