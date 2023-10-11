The Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty will square off in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Aces matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Liberty vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Liberty Moneyline
BetMGM Aces (-4.5) 171.5 -200 +165

Liberty vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces have compiled a 24-21-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Liberty have won 20 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 25 times.
  • Las Vegas is 24-20 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
  • New York has covered the spread once this year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
  • Aces games have hit the over 25 out of 45 times this season.
  • A total of 27 Liberty games this year have hit the over.

