The Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty will square off in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Aces matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Liberty vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Liberty Moneyline BetMGM Aces (-4.5) 171.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Liberty vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces have compiled a 24-21-0 record against the spread this season.

The Liberty have won 20 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 25 times.

Las Vegas is 24-20 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

New York has covered the spread once this year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Aces games have hit the over 25 out of 45 times this season.

A total of 27 Liberty games this year have hit the over.

