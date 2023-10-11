The Las Vegas Aces will host the New York Liberty in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Aces (-4.5)

Aces (-4.5) Over/Under: 171.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Liberty with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liberty vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 88 Liberty 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Aces

Pick ATS: Aces (-4.5)

Aces (-4.5) Pick OU: Under (171.5)

Liberty vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

New York has been the underdog in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.

The Liberty have a record of 1-2 when they're set as an underdog of +165 or more by sportsbooks this season.

New York has beaten the spread 20 times in 45 games.

The Liberty have won once ATS (1-3) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this season.

New York has seen 27 of its 45 games go over the point total.

The average over/under for Liberty contests this season is 169.8, 1.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Liberty Performance Insights

In 2023, the Liberty are second-best in the league on offense (89.2 points scored per game) and ranked fourth on defense (80.6 points conceded).

On the glass, New York is second-best in the WNBA in rebounds (37.9 per game). It is third-best in rebounds allowed (33 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Liberty are seventh in the WNBA in committing them (13.5 per game). They are worst in forcing them (11.8 per game).

In 2023 the Liberty are best in the WNBA in 3-point makes (11.1 per game), and best in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

In 2023, the Liberty are fifth in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (7.5 per game) and fifth in defensive 3-point percentage (34.1%).

In 2023, New York has taken 42.4% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 57.6% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 34.5% of New York's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 65.5% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.