The New York Liberty (32-8) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report as they prepare for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Las Vegas Aces (34-6) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, October 11 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Aces will look for another victory over the Liberty following a 99-82 win in their matchup on Sunday.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 4 2 1.2

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart is averaging team highs in points (23 per game) and rebounds (9.3). And she is contributing 3.8 assists, making 46.5% of her shots from the floor and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Sabrina Ionescu gets the Liberty 17 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. She also puts up 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Courtney Vandersloot tops the Liberty in assists (8.1 per game), and posts 10.5 points and 3.5 rebounds. She also averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jonquel Jones gives the Liberty 11.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. She also delivers 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocked shots (seventh in WNBA).

The Liberty receive 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Betnijah Laney.

Liberty vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -4.5 171.5

