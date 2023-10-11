In Game 2 of the WNBA Finals, the Las Vegas Aces will take on the New York Liberty.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Aces

New York scores an average of 89.2 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 80.3 Las Vegas allows.

New York has shot at a 46% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of Las Vegas have averaged.

This season, the Liberty have a 26-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.6% from the field.

New York is making 37.4% of its shots from three-point range, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the 34.3% Las Vegas' opponents are averaging on the season.

The Liberty are 22-3 when shooting over 34.3% as a team from three-point range.

Las Vegas averages 34.8 rebounds a contest, 3.1 fewer rebounds per game than New York's average.

Liberty Recent Performance

While the Liberty are averaging 89.2 points per game in 2023, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, producing 86.6 points per contest.

The Liberty are sinking 9.9 threes per game over their previous 10 games, which is 1.2 fewer three-pointers than their average for the season (11.1). In addition, they have a worse three-point percentage over their last 10 games (34.9%) compared to their season average from beyond the arc (37.4%).

Liberty Injuries