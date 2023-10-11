Chelsea Gray and the Las Vegas Aces (34-6) will host Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty (32-8) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, October 11. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas defeated New York 99-82 at home in its last outing. Jackie Young (26 PTS, 3 STL, 60 FG%, 5-8 from 3PT) and Kelsey Plum (26 PTS, 52.6 FG%) paced the Aces, and Breanna Stewart (21 PTS, 9 REB, 42.1 FG%) and Jonquel Jones (16 PTS, 10 REB, 58.3 FG%) led the Liberty.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Aces vs. Liberty Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-200 to win)

Aces (-200 to win) Who's the underdog?: Liberty (+165 to win)

Liberty (+165 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-4.5)

Aces (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 171.5

171.5 When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Liberty Season Stats

Offensively, the Liberty are the second-best squad in the WNBA (89.2 points per game). Defensively, they are fourth (80.6 points allowed per game).

New York is the second-best squad in the WNBA in rebounds per game (37.9) and third-best in rebounds allowed (33).

This season the Liberty are best in the WNBA in assists at 24.1 per game.

In terms of turnovers, New York is seventh in the WNBA in committing them (13.5 per game). It is worst in forcing them (11.8 per game).

In 2023 the Liberty are best in the WNBA in 3-point makes (11.1 per game), and best in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

New York is fifth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (7.5 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage defensively (34.1%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

At home the Liberty average 90 points per game, 1.5 more than on the road (88.5). Defensively they allow 81.2 points per game at home, 1.3 more than on the road (79.9).

New York averages the same number of rebounds per game at home as away (37.9), and it concedes fewer rebounds at home (32.7) than on the road (33.3).

The Liberty average 1.1 more assists per game at home (24.7) than away (23.6).

This year New York is committing more turnovers at home (13.9 per game) than away (13.2). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (11.8) than on the road (11.9).

This year the Liberty are sinking more 3-pointers at home (11.7 per game) than away (10.6). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (36.2%).

This year New York is conceding more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (7.1). And it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than away (33.8%).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Liberty have been the underdog four times and won one of those games.

The Aces are 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.

New York has covered the spread 20 times in 45 games.

New York has one win ATS (1-3) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Liberty.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.