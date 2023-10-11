The ALDS continues Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET when the Minnesota Twins host the Houston Astros live on FS1 from Target Field. The Astros would advance to the ALCS with a Game 4 win while the Twins hope to force a winner-take-all Game 5. Joe Ryan will start for the Twins and Jose Urquidy is expected to start for the Astros.

Twins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank third in MLB action with 233 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota's .428 slugging percentage is seventh-best in baseball.

The Twins' .243 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.

Minnesota has the No. 10 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (778 total runs).

The Twins rank 11th in MLB with a .326 on-base percentage.

The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Minnesota has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.199).

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit 222 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Fueled by 524 extra-base hits, Houston ranks sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Houston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 827 total runs this season.

The Astros are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .331.

The Astros rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Houston strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.

Houston has pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

The Astros rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.281 WHIP this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins are sending Ryan (11-10) to the mound for his 30th start of the season. He is 11-10 with a 4.51 ERA and 197 strikeouts through 161 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, Sept. 30, the righty threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Ryan has recorded 14 quality starts this year.

Ryan will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

In three of his 29 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Urquidy (3-3) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Saturday, Sept. 30 in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

In 10 starts this season, Urquidy has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 3.9 innings per appearance.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 10/3/2023 Blue Jays W 3-1 Home Pablo Lopez Kevin Gausman 10/4/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Home Sonny Gray José Berríos 10/7/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Bailey Ober Justin Verlander 10/8/2023 Astros W 6-2 Away Pablo Lopez Framber Valdez 10/10/2023 Astros L 9-1 Home Sonny Gray Cristian Javier 10/11/2023 Astros - Home Joe Ryan Jose Urquidy

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Away Justin Verlander Merrill Kelly 10/1/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-1 Away Cristian Javier Kyle Nelson 10/7/2023 Twins W 6-4 Home Justin Verlander Bailey Ober 10/8/2023 Twins L 6-2 Home Framber Valdez Pablo Lopez 10/10/2023 Twins W 9-1 Away Cristian Javier Sonny Gray 10/11/2023 Twins - Away Jose Urquidy Joe Ryan

