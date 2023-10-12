New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Herkimer County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Herkimer County, New York. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Herkimer County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
West Canada Valley Senior High School at Sauquoit Valley Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Sauquoit, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Senior High School at Central Valley Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Ilion, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
