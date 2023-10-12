Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in New York
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The outings in a Week 7 college football lineup sure to please for fans in New York include the Syracuse Orange playing the Florida State Seminoles at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in New York on TV This Week
Wagner Seahawks at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, October 12
- Venue: DeGol Field
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Syracuse Orange at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida State (-17.5)
San Diego Toreros at Marist Red Foxes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Dartmouth Big Green at Colgate Raiders
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Albany (NY) Great Danes at New Hampshire Wildcats
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Wildcat Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
LIU Post Pioneers at Maine Black Bears
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Bucknell Bison at Cornell Big Red
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Schoellkopf Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Pennsylvania Quakers at Columbia Lions
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Fordham Rams at Stony Brook Seawolves
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Troy Trojans at Army Black Knights
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Michie Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Troy (-4.5)
Bowling Green Falcons at Buffalo Bulls
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: UB Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Buffalo (-4.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.