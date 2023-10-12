We have 2023 high school football competition in Oneida County, New York this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.

Oneida County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

West Canada Valley Senior High School at Sauquoit Valley Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12

7:00 PM ET on October 12 Location: Sauquoit, NY

Sauquoit, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Senior High School at Central Valley Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13

6:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Ilion, NY

Ilion, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Adirondack Senior High School at Lowville Academy High School