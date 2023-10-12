Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Onondaga County, New York this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Onondaga County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Cazenovia Senior High School at Marcellus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12

7:00 PM ET on October 12 Location: Marcellus, NY

Marcellus, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Canastota Senior High School at Skaneateles Senior High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13

6:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Skaneateles, NY

Skaneateles, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School at Charles W Baker High School - Baldwinsville

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13

6:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Baldwinsville, NY

Baldwinsville, NY Conference: Salt City - Metro

Salt City - Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Westhill Senior High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13

6:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Syracuse, NY

Syracuse, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Jordan Elbridge Senior High School at Tully JrSr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Tully, NY

Tully, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Peru Senior High School at Moriah Senior High School