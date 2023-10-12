New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Onondaga County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Onondaga County, New York this week? We've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Onondaga County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Cazenovia Senior High School at Marcellus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Marcellus, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Canastota Senior High School at Skaneateles Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Skaneateles, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School at Charles W Baker High School - Baldwinsville
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Baldwinsville, NY
- Conference: Salt City - Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Westhill Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jordan Elbridge Senior High School at Tully JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Tully, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peru Senior High School at Moriah Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Port Henry, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.