The New York Rangers will visit the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, October 12, in the opening game of the season for both teams.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSG

Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Rangers vs Sabres Additional Info

Rangers Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Rangers were one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 216 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.

The Rangers ranked 12th in the NHL last season with 273 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Their +57 goal differential was sixth-best in the league.

The 59 power-play goals the Rangers recorded last season (13th in the NHL) came via 245 power-play chances.

The Rangers' 24.08% power-play conversion rate was seventh-best in the league.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 82 29 63 92 102 36 31.6% Mika Zibanejad 82 39 52 91 67 57 49.5% Adam Fox 82 12 60 72 74 88 - Vincent Trocheck 82 22 42 64 64 55 56.1% Blake Wheeler 72 16 39 55 27 45 51.6%

Sabres Stats & Trends (2022)

The Sabres' total of 297 goals conceded (3.6 per game) was 26th in the NHL.

With 293 goals (3.6 per game) last season, the Sabres had the NHL's third-best offense.

With a goal differential of -4, they were 19th in the league.

The Sabres had 63 power-play goals (on 269 chances), eighth in the NHL.

The Sabres' power-play percentage (23.42) ranked them ninth in the league.

Sabres Key Players