How to Watch the Rangers vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 12
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Rangers will visit the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, October 12, in the opening game of the season for both teams.
Check out the Rangers-Sabres matchup on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSG.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
Rangers vs Sabres Additional Info
Rangers Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Rangers were one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 216 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.
- The Rangers ranked 12th in the NHL last season with 273 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Their +57 goal differential was sixth-best in the league.
- The 59 power-play goals the Rangers recorded last season (13th in the NHL) came via 245 power-play chances.
- The Rangers' 24.08% power-play conversion rate was seventh-best in the league.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|82
|29
|63
|92
|102
|36
|31.6%
|Mika Zibanejad
|82
|39
|52
|91
|67
|57
|49.5%
|Adam Fox
|82
|12
|60
|72
|74
|88
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|82
|22
|42
|64
|64
|55
|56.1%
|Blake Wheeler
|72
|16
|39
|55
|27
|45
|51.6%
Sabres Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Sabres' total of 297 goals conceded (3.6 per game) was 26th in the NHL.
- With 293 goals (3.6 per game) last season, the Sabres had the NHL's third-best offense.
- With a goal differential of -4, they were 19th in the league.
- The Sabres had 63 power-play goals (on 269 chances), eighth in the NHL.
- The Sabres' power-play percentage (23.42) ranked them ninth in the league.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tage Thompson
|78
|47
|47
|94
|40
|43
|43%
|Jeff Skinner
|79
|35
|47
|82
|46
|41
|47.3%
|Alex Tuch
|74
|36
|43
|79
|38
|64
|42.7%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|78
|15
|58
|73
|61
|45
|-
|Dylan Cozens
|81
|31
|37
|68
|20
|36
|48.3%
