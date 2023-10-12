The New York Rangers go on the road to meet the Buffalo Sabres in the first game of the season on Thursday, October 12 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSG.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

As teams hit the ice for the beginning of the NHL season, here's who we project to emerge victorious in Thursday's action.

Rangers vs. Sabres Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final score of Rangers 4, Sabres 3.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-130)

Rangers (-130) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-0.2)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers vs Sabres Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers had a 47-22-13 record overall, with a 10-14-24 record in games that needed overtime, last season.

New York picked up 33 points (11-9-11) in the 31 games it played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the 13 times last season the Rangers ended a game with only one goal, they had a 2-9-2 record, picking up six points.

New York scored exactly two goals in 22 games last season (4-7-11 record, 19 points).

The Rangers scored at least three goals in 50 games (44-5-1, 89 points).

In the 34 games when New York scored a lone power-play goal, it had a 24-7-3 record (51 points).

In the 48 games last season when it outshot its opponent, New York was 28-16-4 (60 points).

The Rangers were outshot by their opponent 39 times, and went 22-7-10 (54 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.57 3rd 4th 2.63 Goals Allowed 3.62 26th 15th 31.5 Shots 32.5 10th 6th 29.3 Shots Allowed 33 26th 7th 24.08% Power Play % 23.42% 9th 13th 81.17% Penalty Kill % 73.01% 28th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Rangers vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSG

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.