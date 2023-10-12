The New York Rangers go on the road to meet the Buffalo Sabres in a season opener on Thursday, October 12 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSG.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rangers vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSG

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-130) Sabres (+110) 6.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers registered a 13-9 record last season as favorites on the moneyline.

In games it played with moneyline odds of -130 or better last season, New York put together an 11-8 record (winning 57.9% of its games).

The Rangers have a 56.5% chance (based on the moneyline's implied probability) to win this matchup.

Last season, New York and its opponent combined to outscore Thursday's total of 6.5 goals 37 times.

Rangers vs Sabres Additional Info

Rangers vs. Sabres Rankings

Rangers 2022-23 Total (Rank) Sabres 2022-23 Total (Rank) 273 (12th) Goals 293 (3rd) 216 (4th) Goals Allowed 297 (26th) 59 (13th) Power Play Goals 63 (8th) 42 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 61 (25th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Rangers Advanced Stats

The Rangers' 273 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.

Defensively, New York was one of the stingiest squads in league play, allowing 216 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.

They had the league's sixth-best goal differential at +57.

The 59 power-play goals New York put up last season (on 245 chances) ranked 13th in the NHL.

The Rangers' 24.08% power-play conversion rate was seventh-best in the league.

New York scored eight shorthanded goals last season.

The Rangers killed 81.17% of opponent power plays, the 13th-ranked percentage in the league.

The Rangers won 49.1% of their faceoffs to rank 19th in the NHL.

New York scored on 10.6% of its shots as a team (ninth in league).

The Rangers shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.