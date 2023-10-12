Rangers vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The New York Rangers go on the road to meet the Buffalo Sabres in a season opener on Thursday, October 12 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSG.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Rangers vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-130)
|Sabres (+110)
|6.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers registered a 13-9 record last season as favorites on the moneyline.
- In games it played with moneyline odds of -130 or better last season, New York put together an 11-8 record (winning 57.9% of its games).
- The Rangers have a 56.5% chance (based on the moneyline's implied probability) to win this matchup.
- Last season, New York and its opponent combined to outscore Thursday's total of 6.5 goals 37 times.
Rangers vs Sabres Additional Info
Rangers vs. Sabres Rankings
|Rangers 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Sabres 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|273 (12th)
|Goals
|293 (3rd)
|216 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|297 (26th)
|59 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (8th)
|42 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|61 (25th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- The Rangers' 273 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.
- Defensively, New York was one of the stingiest squads in league play, allowing 216 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.
- They had the league's sixth-best goal differential at +57.
- The 59 power-play goals New York put up last season (on 245 chances) ranked 13th in the NHL.
- The Rangers' 24.08% power-play conversion rate was seventh-best in the league.
- New York scored eight shorthanded goals last season.
- The Rangers killed 81.17% of opponent power plays, the 13th-ranked percentage in the league.
- The Rangers won 49.1% of their faceoffs to rank 19th in the NHL.
- New York scored on 10.6% of its shots as a team (ninth in league).
- The Rangers shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.