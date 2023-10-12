In the contest between the Wagner Seahawks and Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash on Thursday, October 12 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the Seahawks to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Wagner vs. Saint Francis (PA) Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Wagner (-2.4) 49.8 Wagner 26, Saint Francis (PA) 24

Wagner Betting Info (2022)

The Seahawks put together a 4-6-0 ATS record last year.

Last year, five Seahawks games went over the point total.

Saint Francis (PA) Betting Info (2023)

The Red Flash are winless against the spread this year.

Seahawks vs. Red Flash 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Saint Francis (PA) 20.2 31.0 34.0 37.0 16.8 29.5 Wagner 13.2 31.8 30.0 27.0 9.0 33.0

