NEC opponents match up when the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-4) and the Wagner Seahawks (2-3) play on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at DeGol Field.

Saint Francis (PA) is totaling 317.2 yards per game offensively this year (90th in the FCS), and is allowing 397.4 yards per game (97th) on defense. Wagner ranks ninth-worst in total yards per game (254.4), but it has been better defensively, ranking 89th in the FCS with 391.4 total yards ceded per contest.

Wagner vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Loretto, Pennsylvania

Loretto, Pennsylvania Venue: DeGol Field

Wagner vs. Saint Francis (PA) Key Statistics

Wagner Saint Francis (PA) 254.4 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.2 (97th) 391.4 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.4 (74th) 111.6 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.4 (74th) 142.8 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.8 (80th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Wagner Stats Leaders

Steven Krajewski has thrown for 600 yards on 52.4% passing while tossing five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 60 yards with two scores.

Zachary Palmer-Smith is his team's leading rusher with 69 carries for 303 yards, or 60.6 per game.

Rickey Spruill has taken 33 carries and totaled 137 yards.

Trevor Shorter has registered nine catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 198 (39.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 13 times and has two touchdowns.

Mark Didio has 20 receptions (on 22 targets) for a total of 142 yards (28.4 yards per game) this year.

Jaylen Bonelli's 10 grabs (on 14 targets) have netted him 123 yards (24.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Saint Francis (PA) Stats Leaders

Cole Doyle has thrown for 857 yards (171.4 ypg) to lead Saint Francis (PA), completing 57.3% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 152 rushing yards on 38 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jordan Jackson has racked up 168 yards on 39 carries.

Damon Horton has piled up 167 yards on 34 carries, scoring one time.

Dawson Snyder has hauled in 16 catches for 286 yards (57.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Casey McKinney has grabbed 20 passes while averaging 56.4 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Mekhi Workman's 13 grabs are good enough for 112 yards.

