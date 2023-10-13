Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Broome County, New York this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Broome County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Horseheads Senior High School at Union-Endicott High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Endicott, NY

Endicott, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Oneonta Senior High School at Johnson City Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Johnson City, NY

Johnson City, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Binghamton High School at Elmira High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Elmira, NY

Elmira, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Waverly Senior High School at Susquehanna Valley High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on October 14

1:30 PM ET on October 14 Location: Conklin, NY

Conklin, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Chenango Forks High School at Maine-Endwell High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on October 14

1:30 PM ET on October 14 Location: Endwell, NY

Endwell, NY Conference: Southern Tier - Central

Southern Tier - Central How to Stream: Watch Here

Windsor High School at Owego Free Academy