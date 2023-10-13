New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cattaraugus County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Cattaraugus County, New York. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Cattaraugus County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Portville Senior High School at Randolph JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Randolph, NY
- Conference: Chautauqua/Cattaraugus - Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cattaraugus-Little Valley Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Cattaraugus, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
