New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Clinton County, New York this week, we've got the information.
Clinton County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
TBD at AuSable Valley Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Au Sable Forks, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Plattsburgh Senior High School at Canton Central School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Canton, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beekmantown Senior High School at Saranac Lake Senior High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Saranac Lake, NY
- Conference: Champlain Valley 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
