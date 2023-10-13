The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Clinton County, New York this week, we've got the information.

Clinton County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

TBD at AuSable Valley Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Au Sable Forks, NY

Au Sable Forks, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Plattsburgh Senior High School at Canton Central School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on October 14

1:30 PM ET on October 14 Location: Canton, NY

Canton, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Beekmantown Senior High School at Saranac Lake Senior High School