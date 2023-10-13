In Cortland County, New York, there are exciting high school football games on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

  • Madison County
  • Herkimer County
  • Onondaga County
  • Oneida County

    • Cortland County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Cortland Senior High School at Homer Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Homer, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.