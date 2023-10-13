New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cortland County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Cortland County, New York, there are exciting high school football games on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in New York This Week
Cortland County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Cortland Senior High School at Homer Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Homer, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.