New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dutchess County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Dutchess County, New York this week, we've got you covered.
Dutchess County, New York High School Football Games This Week
FD Roosevelt Senior High School - Hyde Park at Spackenkill High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Poughkeepsie, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Onteora Senior High School at Pine Plains Junior Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Pine Plains, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
