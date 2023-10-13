Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Erie County, New York this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

Erie County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Griffith Institute High School at Alden Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Alden, NY

Alden, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

TBD at St. Joseph's Collegiate High School