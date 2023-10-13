New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Essex County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Essex County, New York this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Other Games in New York This Week
Essex County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Tupper Lake Senior High School at Ticonderoga Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on October 12
- Location: Ticonderoga, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peru Senior High School at Moriah Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Port Henry, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
