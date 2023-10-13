Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Essex County, New York this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

    • Essex County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Tupper Lake Senior High School at Ticonderoga Senior High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on October 12
    • Location: Ticonderoga, NY
    •

    Peru Senior High School at Moriah Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Port Henry, NY
    •

