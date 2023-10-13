Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Franklin County, New York this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

Franklin County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Tupper Lake Senior High School at Ticonderoga Senior High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on October 12

12:00 AM ET on October 12 Location: Ticonderoga, NY

Ticonderoga, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Academy High School at Ogdensburg Free Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Ogdensburg, NY

Ogdensburg, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Beekmantown Senior High School at Saranac Lake Senior High School