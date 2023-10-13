New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Franklin County, New York this week? We've got what you need.
Franklin County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Tupper Lake Senior High School at Ticonderoga Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on October 12
- Location: Ticonderoga, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Academy High School at Ogdensburg Free Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Ogdensburg, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Beekmantown Senior High School at Saranac Lake Senior High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Saranac Lake, NY
- Conference: Champlain Valley 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
