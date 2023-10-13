Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Lewis County, New York this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Lewis County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Adirondack Senior High School at Lowville Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Lowville, NY

Lowville, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Cato-Meridian Senior High School at Beaver River Senior High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 14

1:00 PM ET on October 14 Location: Beaver Falls, NY

Beaver Falls, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Morrisville Senior High School at South Lewis High School