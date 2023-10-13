In Livingston County, New York, there are attractive high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

  • Madison County
  • Onondaga County
  • Oneida County
  • Herkimer County

    • Livingston County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Red Jacket Senior High School at Caledonia-Mumford Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Caledonia, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.