New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Nassau County, New York this week, we've got you covered.
Nassau County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Garden City Senior High School at Manhasset Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Manhasset, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lynbrook Senior High School at South Side Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Rockville Centre, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Farmingdale Senior High School at Oceanside Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Oceanside, NY
- Conference: AA - 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Wellington C Mepham High School at H. Frank Carey High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Franklin Square, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainedge Senior High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Roosevelt, NY
- Conference: A-4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
