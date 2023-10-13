The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Nassau County, New York this week, we've got you covered.

Nassau County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Garden City Senior High School at Manhasset Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13

6:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Manhasset, NY

Manhasset, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Lynbrook Senior High School at South Side Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13

6:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Rockville Centre, NY

Rockville Centre, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Farmingdale Senior High School at Oceanside Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13

6:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Oceanside, NY

Oceanside, NY Conference: AA - 1

AA - 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Wellington C Mepham High School at H. Frank Carey High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 14

2:00 PM ET on October 14 Location: Franklin Square, NY

Franklin Square, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Plainedge Senior High School at Roosevelt High School