The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Nassau County, New York this week, we've got you covered.

    • Nassau County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Garden City Senior High School at Manhasset Senior High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Manhasset, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lynbrook Senior High School at South Side Senior High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Rockville Centre, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Farmingdale Senior High School at Oceanside Senior High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Oceanside, NY
    • Conference: AA - 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Wellington C Mepham High School at H. Frank Carey High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 14
    • Location: Franklin Square, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Plainedge Senior High School at Roosevelt High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 14
    • Location: Roosevelt, NY
    • Conference: A-4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

