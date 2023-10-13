New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ontario County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Ontario County, New York this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in New York This Week
Ontario County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Red Jacket Senior High School at Caledonia-Mumford Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Caledonia, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.