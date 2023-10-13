Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Ontario County, New York this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

Ontario County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Red Jacket Senior High School at Caledonia-Mumford Senior High School