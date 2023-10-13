New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in St. Lawrence County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in St. Lawrence County, New York this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
St. Lawrence County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
TBD at Massena Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Massena, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Academy High School at Ogdensburg Free Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Ogdensburg, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Potsdam Senior High School at St. Lawrence Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Brasher Falls, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plattsburgh Senior High School at Canton Central School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Canton, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
