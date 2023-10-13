New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tompkins County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Tompkins County, New York this week, we've got the information.
Other Games in New York This Week
Tompkins County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Greene High School at Charles O Dickerson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Trumansburg, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
