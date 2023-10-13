New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ulster County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Ulster County, New York? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Ulster County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Liberty Senior High School at New Paltz Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: New Paltz, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Onteora Senior High School at Pine Plains Junior Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Pine Plains, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Eastport-South Manor JrSr High School at Hauppauge High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Hauppauge, NY
- Conference: A-4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
