Week 7 of the college football season is here. To see how every ACC team stacks up against the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

ACC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Duke

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-3

4-1 | 8-3 Odds to Win ACC: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 42nd

42nd Last Game: L 21-14 vs Notre Dame

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: NC State

NC State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Florida State

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

5-0 | 11-0 Odds to Win ACC: -175

-175 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 72nd

72nd Last Game: W 39-17 vs Virginia Tech

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Syracuse

Syracuse Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Louisville

Current Record: 6-0 | Projected Record: 10-1

6-0 | 10-1 Odds to Win ACC: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 47th

47th Last Game: W 33-20 vs Notre Dame

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Pittsburgh

@ Pittsburgh Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

6:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

4. Miami (FL)

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-3

4-1 | 8-3 Odds to Win ACC: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 76th

76th Last Game: L 23-20 vs Georgia Tech

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ North Carolina

@ North Carolina Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

5. North Carolina

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 9-2

5-0 | 9-2 Odds to Win ACC: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 78th

78th Last Game: W 40-7 vs Syracuse

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Miami (FL)

Miami (FL) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

6. Clemson

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 7-4

4-2 | 7-4 Odds to Win ACC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 27th

27th Last Game: W 17-12 vs Wake Forest

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

7. Georgia Tech

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-6

3-3 | 5-6 Odds to Win ACC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 7th

7th Last Game: W 23-20 vs Miami (FL)

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

8. NC State

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 5-6

4-2 | 5-6 Odds to Win ACC: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 46th

46th Last Game: W 48-41 vs Marshall

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Duke

@ Duke Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Syracuse

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-2 | 6-5 Odds to Win ACC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 83rd

83rd Last Game: L 40-7 vs North Carolina

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Florida State

@ Florida State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Virginia Tech

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-7

2-4 | 5-7 Odds to Win ACC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 51st

51st Last Game: L 39-17 vs Florida State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Wake Forest

Wake Forest Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Wake Forest

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-2 | 3-8 Odds to Win ACC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 75th

75th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 88th

88th Last Game: L 17-12 vs Clemson

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Virginia Tech

@ Virginia Tech Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Boston College

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-6

3-3 | 5-6 Odds to Win ACC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 59th

59th Last Game: W 27-24 vs Army

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

13. Pittsburgh

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 0-11

1-4 | 0-11 Odds to Win ACC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 21st

21st Last Game: L 38-21 vs Virginia Tech

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Louisville

Louisville Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

6:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

14. Virginia

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-11

1-5 | 0-11 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 12th

12th Last Game: W 27-13 vs William & Mary

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

