In the contest between the Albany (NY) Great Danes and New Hampshire Wildcats on Saturday, October 14 at 1:00 PM, our projection model expects the Great Danes to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Albany (NY) vs. New Hampshire Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Albany (NY) (-7.9) 53.4 Albany (NY) 31, New Hampshire 23

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Albany (NY) Betting Info (2022)

The Great Danes went 5-6-0 ATS last year.

In Great Danes games last year, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

New Hampshire Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have one win against the spread this year.

Every Wildcats game has hit the over this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Great Danes vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Hampshire 38.6 30.4 37.5 30.5 39.3 30.3 Albany (NY) 24.8 18.2 32.5 11.5 21.0 21.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.