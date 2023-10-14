The New Hampshire Wildcats (2-3) and the Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-2) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Wildcat Stadium in a battle of CAA opponents.

New Hampshire has the 86th-ranked defense this year (30.4 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth-best with 38.6 points per game. Albany (NY) has been dominant on the defensive side of the ball, allowing only 18.2 points per contest (12th-best). On offense, it ranks 61st by putting up 24.8 points per game.

Albany (NY) vs. New Hampshire Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Durham, New Hampshire

Durham, New Hampshire Venue: Wildcat Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Albany (NY) vs. New Hampshire Key Statistics

Albany (NY) New Hampshire 309.2 (69th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.0 (32nd) 301.2 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.8 (85th) 113.7 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.8 (89th) 195.5 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 315.2 (4th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger has racked up 1,151 yards (191.8 yards per game) while completing 54.8% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 83 yards with four touchdowns.

Griffin Woodell has carried the ball 48 times for 245 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 123 yards and four touchdowns.

Nate Larkins has piled up 218 yards (on 59 carries).

Brevin Easton's 212 receiving yards (35.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 18 receptions on 31 targets with one touchdown.

Caden Burti has racked up 190 receiving yards (31.7 yards per game) on 18 receptions.

Marqeese Dietz has racked up 164 reciving yards (27.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

New Hampshire Stats Leaders

Max Brosmer has thrown for 1,576 yards, completing 62.3% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 70 yards (14.0 ypg) on 23 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Dylan Laube, has carried the ball 86 times for 399 yards (79.8 per game) and five touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 381 receiving yards on 27 catches with four touchdowns through the air.

DJ Linkins has caught 16 passes for 228 yards (45.6 yards per game) this year.

Kyle Lepkowski has compiled 14 catches for 204 yards, an average of 40.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

