In the matchup between the Troy Trojans and Army Black Knights on Saturday, October 14 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Trojans to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Army vs. Troy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Troy (-6) Over (42.5) Troy 30, Army 15

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 7 FBS Independent Predictions

Army Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Troy vs. Army? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Black Knights have a 35.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Black Knights have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

Army is 2-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Two of the Black Knights' four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average total in Army games this year is 4.1 more points than the point total of 42.5 for this outing.

Troy Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Trojans a 69.2% chance to win.

The Trojans have won twice against the spread this year.

Troy has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

One of the Trojans' five games this season has hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 42.5 points, nine fewer than the average total in this season's Troy contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Black Knights vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Troy 27.8 20.3 31.5 18.3 20.5 24.5 Army 29.4 20.4 40.5 13.5 22 25

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.