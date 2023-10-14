The Army Black Knights (2-3) host the Troy Trojans (4-2) at Michie Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Troy is putting up 27.8 points per game on offense (80th in the FBS), and ranks 37th on defense with 20.3 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored Army ranks 72nd in the FBS (29.4 points per game), and it is 39th defensively (20.4 points allowed per game).

Below we dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on CBS Sports Network.

Army vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream:

West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Army vs. Troy Key Statistics

Army Troy 357.2 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.0 (29th) 330.6 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.0 (23rd) 200.6 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.5 (42nd) 156.6 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.5 (43rd) 9 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (120th) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (81st)

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has thrown for 697 yards on 39-of-73 passing with six touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 378 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Hayden Reed has run for 180 yards across 41 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Isaiah Alston's 266 receiving yards (53.2 yards per game) are best on his team. He has nine catches on 20 targets with two touchdowns.

Noah Short has caught 13 passes and compiled 208 receiving yards (41.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Casey Reynolds' five receptions (on eight targets) have netted him 68 yards (13.6 ypg).

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has 1,538 passing yards for Troy, completing 60.8% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has carried the ball 131 times for a team-high 835 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner. He's also tacked on nine catches for 133 yards (22.2 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Damien Taylor has carried the ball 30 times for 160 yards (26.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Jabre Barber's team-leading 317 yards as a receiver have come on 25 receptions (out of 46 targets) with two touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has put up a 308-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes on 28 targets.

Deshon Stoudemire's 22 catches have turned into 303 yards.

