Army vs. Troy: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The Troy Trojans (4-2) bring college football's 11th-ranked run defense into a clash with the Army Black Knights (2-3), with the No. 22 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Trojans are 4.5-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is 44.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. Army matchup.
Army vs. Troy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: West Point, New York
- Venue: Michie Stadium
Army vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Troy Moneyline
|Army Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Troy (-4.5)
|44.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Troy (-4.5)
|44.5
|-210
|+172
Army vs. Troy Betting Trends
- Army has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Black Knights have covered the spread when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs in two of two games this year.
- Troy has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Trojans have been favored by 4.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
