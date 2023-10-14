The Troy Trojans (4-2) bring college football's 11th-ranked run defense into a clash with the Army Black Knights (2-3), with the No. 22 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Trojans are 4.5-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is 44.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. Army matchup.

Army vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Army vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

Army vs. Troy Betting Trends

Army has won two games against the spread this season.

The Black Knights have covered the spread when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs in two of two games this year.

Troy has won two games against the spread this season.

The Trojans have been favored by 4.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

