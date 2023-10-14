Army vs. Troy: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits – October 14
The Troy Trojans (4-2) bring college football's 11th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Army Black Knights (2-3), who have the No. 21 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Trojans are 5.5-point favorites. A total of 42.5 points has been set for this matchup.
Troy ranks 31st in total offense this season (444 yards per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking 15th-best in the FBS with 444 yards allowed per game. Army is posting 357.2 total yards per contest on offense this season (92nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 330.6 total yards per game (33rd-ranked).
Army vs. Troy Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: West Point, New York
- Venue: Michie Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Troy
|-5.5
|-110
|-110
|42.5
|-110
|-110
|-225
|+180
Army Recent Performance
- Offensively, the Black Knights are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 326 yards per game (-80-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 378.3 (84th-ranked).
- The Black Knights are -7-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (25.7 per game) and -1-worst in points allowed (28.3).
- Army is -95-worst in the country in passing yards during its past three games (146 per game), and 77th in passing yards conceded (185.7).
- In their past three games, the Black Knights have rushed for 180 yards per game (74th in college football), and given up 192.7 on the ground (-72-worst).
Army Betting Records & Stats
- Army has covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.
- The Black Knights have covered the spread when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs in two of two chances this year.
- In Army's four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).
- Army has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- Army is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +180 or more on the moneyline.
Army Stats Leaders
- Bryson Daily has been a dual threat for Army this season. He has 697 passing yards (139.4 per game) while completing 53.4% of his passes. He's thrown six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 378 yards (75.6 ypg) on 90 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- Hayden Reed has piled up 180 yards (on 41 attempts) with two touchdowns.
- Isaiah Alston leads his squad with 266 receiving yards on nine catches with two touchdowns.
- Noah Short has caught 13 passes and compiled 208 receiving yards (41.6 per game) with two touchdowns.
- Casey Reynolds' five catches (on eight targets) have netted him 68 yards (13.6 ypg).
- Jimmy Ciarlo has racked up two sacks to lead the team, while also picking up three TFL and 18 tackles.
- Leo Lowin, Army's tackle leader, has 28 tackles this year.
- Max DiDomenico has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 16 tackles and one pass defended to his name.
